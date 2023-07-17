Is Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 4.48 million Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.81 changing hands around $0.59 or 26.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.51M. NVFY’s current price is a discount, trading about -143.77% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 34.88% up since then. When we look at Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 79840.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.76K.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Instantly NVFY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 37.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.99 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 26.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.25%, with the 5-day performance at 37.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) is 45.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29310.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Nova LifeStyle Inc. earnings to decrease by -255.60%.

NVFY Dividends

Nova LifeStyle Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 14.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 6198.0 shares worth $17664.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 40180.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 18847.0 shares worth around $53713.0.