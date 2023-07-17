Is Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 3.46 million Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -8.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.07M. ASTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -19911.11% off its 52-week high of $18.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was -11.11% down since then. When we look at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Analysts gave the Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASTI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Instantly ASTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1195 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -8.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.20%, with the 5-day performance at -18.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) is -25.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 57.00%.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 84.79% of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.21%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million ASTI shares worth $64639.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 49608.0 shares worth $18354.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 28587.0 shares estimated at $14039.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 22041.0 shares worth around $10824.0.