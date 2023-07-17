Investing In Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.87 changing hands around $0.5 or 2.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.44B. SSYS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.02% off its 52-week high of $21.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.03, which suggests the last value was 47.15% up since then. When we look at Stratasys Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 901.17K.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Instantly SSYS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.71 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 75.97%, with the 5-day performance at 10.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is 19.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stratasys Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.45% over the past 6 months, a 26.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stratasys Ltd. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $154.27 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Stratasys Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $162.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $166.6 million and $162.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Stratasys Ltd. earnings to increase by 55.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 54.64% per year.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.31% of Stratasys Ltd. shares while 58.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.15%. There are 58.39% institutions holding the Stratasys Ltd. stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.68% of the shares, roughly 3.88 million SSYS shares worth $64.19 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.61% or 3.84 million shares worth $63.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $24.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $25.72 million.