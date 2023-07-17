Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.75 changing hands around $2.53 or 6.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.16B. HALO’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.91% off its 52-week high of $59.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.85, which suggests the last value was 26.75% up since then. When we look at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HALO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) trade information

Instantly HALO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.56 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 6.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.38%, with the 5-day performance at 9.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is 23.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HALO’s forecast low is $26.00 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.59% over the past 6 months, a 17.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. will rise 18.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $199.32 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $222.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $152.37 million and $208.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.00% per year.

HALO Dividends

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares while 97.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.56%. There are 97.66% institutions holding the Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.78% of the shares, roughly 18.15 million HALO shares worth $692.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.27% or 13.52 million shares worth $516.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.21 million shares estimated at $202.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $233.73 million.