Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $15.24 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.74 changing hands around $0.29 or 3.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.44B. GRFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.88% off its 52-week high of $10.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.71, which suggests the last value was 41.38% up since then. When we look at Grifols S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 744.52K.

Analysts gave the Grifols S.A. (GRFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GRFS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grifols S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Instantly GRFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.74 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.65%, with the 5-day performance at 6.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is 8.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GRFS’s forecast low is $15.24 with $15.24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grifols S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.45% over the past 6 months, a 84.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.86%. The 2023 estimates are for Grifols S.A. earnings to increase by 10.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.78% per year.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 6.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 6.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grifols S.A. shares while 42.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.16%. There are 42.16% institutions holding the Grifols S.A. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.43% of the shares, roughly 19.41 million GRFS shares worth $189.27 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.10% or 13.32 million shares worth $129.87 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. With 13.38 million shares estimated at $130.46 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 5.56 million shares worth around $54.24 million.