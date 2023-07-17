GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Shares Inclined By 115.94% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 20.41 million GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 3.90. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $5.96 changing hands around $2.48 or 71.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $89.72M. GPâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 29.03% off its 52-week high of $4.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 71.98% up since then. When we look at GreenPower Motor Company Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 85520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.72K.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Instantly GP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 83.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.19 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 71.26% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 244.51%, with the 5-day performance at 83.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) is 115.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.15 days.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 122.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.98 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that GreenPower Motor Company Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $16.58 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.82 million and $3.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 189.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 330.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. earnings to increase by 11.60%.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.58% of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares while 8.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.20%. There are 8.22% institutions holding the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock share, with Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million GP shares worth $0.28 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 59080.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. With 11083.0 shares estimated at $25823.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 5005.0 shares worth around $18368.0.