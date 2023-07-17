Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 2.23 million Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $0.47 changed hands at -$0.12 or -19.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.30M. VINE’s last price was a discount, traded about -691.49% off its 52-week high of $3.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 55.32% up since then. When we look at Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Instantly VINE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7888 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -19.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.48%, with the 5-day performance at 18.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) is -8.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.30%.

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.18% of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. shares while 6.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.57%. There are 6.97% institutions holding the Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stock share, with CSS LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.44% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million VINE shares worth $0.5 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 25000.0 shares worth $12247.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 25000.0 shares estimated at $24472.0 under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 20569.0 shares worth around $21391.0.