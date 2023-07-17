Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Lose -50.50%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 1.42 million Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.41 changed hands at -$0.42 or -50.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.90M. DUO’s current price is a discount, trading about -914.63% off its 52-week high of $4.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was -46.34% down since then. When we look at Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.72K.

Analysts gave the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -55.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -50.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.52%, with the 5-day performance at -55.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is -55.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DUO’s forecast low is $191.32 with $191.32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46563.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46563.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $18.91 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -79.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. earnings to increase by 98.60%.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares while 0.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.26%. There are 0.26% institutions holding the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.89% of the shares, roughly 33866.0 DUO shares worth $33341.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 25096.0 shares worth $24707.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 2821.0 shares estimated at $2708.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.