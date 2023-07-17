Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.36 million Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.92 changing hands around $0.93 or 15.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $898.02M. EVLV’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.49% off its 52-week high of $6.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 71.39% up since then. When we look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EVLV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.90 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 15.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 167.18%, with the 5-day performance at 18.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 10.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.85, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EVLV’s forecast low is $2.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 71.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 143.66% over the past 6 months, a 18.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. will rise 8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.13 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $15.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.07 million and $16.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -687.40%.