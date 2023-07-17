Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 3.14 million Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.47. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.13 changing hands around $0.0 or 1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.12M. DXFâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -592.31% off its 52-week high of $0.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.03, which suggests the last value was 76.92% up since then. When we look at Dunxin Financial Holdings Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 million.

Analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DXF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1431 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 1.68% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.92%, with the 5-day performance at -1.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is -19.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DXFâ€™s forecast low is $24.84 with $24.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -19007.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19007.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.39% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares while 1.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.16%. There are 1.09% institutions holding the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 52505.0 DXF shares worth $7508.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 25063.0 shares worth $3584.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.