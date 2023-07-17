Could Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 15.25 million Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.93 changing hands around $1.28 or 35.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.40M. HCTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -120.89% off its 52-week high of $10.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 77.48% up since then. When we look at Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 540.79K.

Analysts gave the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HCTI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Instantly HCTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 63.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.89 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 35.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 174.34%, with the 5-day performance at 63.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 64.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -228.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HCTI’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 69.57% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.29 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Healthcare Triangle Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.40%.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 4500.0 shares worth $18067.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.