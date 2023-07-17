Could Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.07 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.54B. FRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.0% off its 52-week high of $19.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.46, which suggests the last value was 43.86% up since then. When we look at Frontline plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Analysts gave the Frontline plc (FRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FRO as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Frontline plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.92 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) is -4.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FRO’s forecast low is $17.00 with $302.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1903.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Frontline plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontline plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.92% over the past 6 months, a 75.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frontline plc will rise 276.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $331.95 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Frontline plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $202.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $154.21 million and $382.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 115.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Frontline plc earnings to increase by 67.70%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 12.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 12.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.87% of Frontline plc shares while 53.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.64%. There are 53.00% institutions holding the Frontline plc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.81% of the shares, roughly 6.25 million FRO shares worth $103.5 million.

Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 6.05 million shares worth $100.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $51.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $23.88 million.