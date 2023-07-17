Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Stock Forecast 2023: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Is Weak With -31.97% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.69 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.59B. SID’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.55% off its 52-week high of $3.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.12, which suggests the last value was 21.19% up since then. When we look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SID as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.77 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -1.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.25%, with the 5-day performance at 5.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is -1.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SID’s forecast low is $2.24 with $3.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.73% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -29.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will rise 140.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.18 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.98 billion and $2.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 174.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings to decrease by -86.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.91% per year.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 27.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 27.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares while 2.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.60%. There are 2.60% institutions holding the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million SID shares worth $17.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 5.07 million shares worth $15.57 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $10.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $9.67 million.