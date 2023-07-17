Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.77. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.56 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.69B. CIGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -4.69% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was 33.98% up since then. When we look at Companhia Energetica de Minas Geraisâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CIG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Geraisâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.62 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -0.39% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.25%, with the 5-day performance at 1.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CIGâ€™s forecast low is $2.14 with $2.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a 16.41% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 19.11% over the past 6 months, a -19.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.40% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings to increase by 9.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 9.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 9.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares while 15.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.49%. There are 15.49% institutions holding the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.96% of the shares, roughly 28.72 million CIG shares worth $64.34 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.50% or 21.93 million shares worth $49.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 6.09 million shares estimated at $13.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $8.96 million.