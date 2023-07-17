BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.62 million BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.40 changed hands at -$1.72 or -55.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $118.09M. BCAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1070.0% off its 52-week high of $16.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was -42.86% down since then. When we look at BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.70K.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Instantly BCAN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -56.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.35 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -55.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.90%, with the 5-day performance at -56.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) is -59.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

BCAN Dividends

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.10% of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. shares while 0.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.30%. There are 0.83% institutions holding the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.02% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million BCAN shares worth $0.52 million.

Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 2000.0 shares worth $2670.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 0.39 million shares estimated at $0.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares.