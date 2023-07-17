Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.61 changed hands at -$0.19 or -2.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.90B. BORR’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.54% off its 52-week high of $8.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the last value was 66.75% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.26 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.02%, with the 5-day performance at 3.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 11.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BORR’s forecast low is $8.08 with $10.87 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Borr Drilling Limited will rise 108.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $183 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borr Drilling Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $205 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $105.3 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Borr Drilling Limited earnings to increase by 124.40%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of Borr Drilling Limited shares while 56.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.83%. There are 56.15% institutions holding the Borr Drilling Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.14% of the shares, roughly 13.06 million BORR shares worth $99.01 million.

Folketrygdfondet holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.60% or 9.14 million shares worth $69.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and New World Fund, Inc. With 4.46 million shares estimated at $32.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $26.99 million.