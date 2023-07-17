ASML Stock Forecast 2023: ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Remains Strong With -15.1% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $742.84 changed hands at -$11.18 or -1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $297.43B. ASML’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.92% off its 52-week high of $771.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $363.15, which suggests the last value was 51.11% up since then. When we look at ASML Holding N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ASML as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.13.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) trade information

Instantly ASML was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 771.98 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.95%, with the 5-day performance at 4.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $732.02, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASML’s forecast low is $479.09 with $855.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.51% for it to hit the projected low.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ASML Holding N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.83% over the past 6 months, a 37.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ASML Holding N.V. will rise 27.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.48 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ASML Holding N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $7.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.19 billion and $6.67 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.20%. The 2023 estimates are for ASML Holding N.V. earnings to decrease by -1.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.00% per year.

ASML Dividends

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 9.96. It is important to note, however, that the 1.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ASML Holding N.V. shares while 20.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.14%. There are 20.13% institutions holding the ASML Holding N.V. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 8.09 million ASML shares worth $5.51 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.70% or 6.85 million shares worth $4.67 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 2.66 million shares estimated at $1.81 billion under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $1.71 billion.