Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.06 or -17.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.70M. ARDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -965.38% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 42.31% up since then. When we look at Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Analysts gave the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARDS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Instantly ARDS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4089 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -17.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.80%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) is -2.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARDS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -669.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -669.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.18% over the past 6 months, a 127.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,113.20% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.19 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 57.10%.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.53% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 11.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.95%. There are 11.60% institutions holding the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million ARDS shares worth $0.56 million.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.1 million.