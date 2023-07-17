ARGX Stock Forecast 2023: argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) Is Weak With A -36.66% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $493.61 changing hands around $114.53 or 30.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.72B. ARGX’s last price was a premium, traded about 14.1% off its 52-week high of $423.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $333.07, which suggests the last value was 32.52% up since then. When we look at argenx SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.15K.

Analysts gave the argenx SE (ARGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARGX as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. argenx SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.86.

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) trade information

Instantly ARGX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 498.63 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 30.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.30%, with the 5-day performance at 27.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is 25.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $491.45, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARGX’s forecast low is $243.21 with $674.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.73% for it to hit the projected low.

argenx SE (ARGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the argenx SE share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.29% over the past 6 months, a 52.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for argenx SE will rise 51.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 130.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $244.56 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that argenx SE’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $265.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.18 million and $129.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 187.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 105.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.80%. The 2023 estimates are for argenx SE earnings to decrease by -63.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

ARGX Dividends

argenx SE is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of argenx SE shares while 54.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.86%. There are 54.86% institutions holding the argenx SE stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.40% of the shares, roughly 5.23 million ARGX shares worth $1.95 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.87% or 3.82 million shares worth $1.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $405.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $318.2 million.