Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 7.44 million Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.27. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $67.80 changed hands at -$16.7 or -19.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.01B. APLSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -39.75% off its 52-week high of $94.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.15, which suggests the last value was 37.83% up since then. When we look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended APLS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 87.55 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -19.76% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.12%, with the 5-day performance at -21.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is -26.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APLSâ€™s forecast low is $76.00 with $156.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -130.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 28.75% over the past 6 months, a 14.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 30.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.30% per year.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.99% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 88.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.03%. There are 88.61% institutions holding the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 11.11 million APLS shares worth $732.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.18% or 9.53 million shares worth $628.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.22 million shares estimated at $169.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $147.54 million.