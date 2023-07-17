An Overview of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 7.94 million Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $9.84 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.92B. MPW’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.42% off its 52-week high of $17.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.10, which suggests the last value was 27.85% up since then. When we look at Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.30 million.

Analysts gave the Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MPW as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.98 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.67%, with the 5-day performance at 6.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is 5.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 125.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MPW’s forecast low is $8.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medical Properties Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.84% over the past 6 months, a -14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medical Properties Trust Inc. will fall -21.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $352.37 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $358.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $400.23 million and $352.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Medical Properties Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 35.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.30% per year.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 11.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 11.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares while 84.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.78%. There are 84.62% institutions holding the Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.82% of the shares, roughly 88.69 million MPW shares worth $729.06 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.18% or 72.89 million shares worth $599.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 26.72 million shares estimated at $345.97 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 18.62 million shares worth around $191.81 million.