AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 9.26 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.91 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.25B. APE’s last price was a discount, traded about -449.74% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 65.97% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.33 million.

Analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended APE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -3.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.46%, with the 5-day performance at 3.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 18.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APE’s forecast low is $0.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -135.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 73.82% for it to hit the projected low.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares while 23.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.53%. There are 23.49% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock share, with Jet Capital Investors L P the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million APE shares worth $2.79 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 1.0 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 11.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF held about 6.75% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.92 million.