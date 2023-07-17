Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 10.73 million Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $3.04 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.47B. ABEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.58% off its 52-week high of $3.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.40, which suggests the last value was 21.05% up since then. When we look at Ambev S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.90 million.

Analysts gave the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ABEV as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambev S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.14 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is -1.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABEV’s forecast low is $2.70 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ambev S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.76% over the past 6 months, a -5.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ambev S.A. will fall -25.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.89 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ambev S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.65 billion and $3.92 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Ambev S.A. earnings to increase by 14.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.20% per year.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 4.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 4.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. shares while 17.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.91%. There are 17.91% institutions holding the Ambev S.A. stock share, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.97% of the shares, roughly 311.08 million ABEV shares worth $877.24 million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 121.31 million shares worth $342.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund. With 135.88 million shares estimated at $361.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Overseas Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 70.22 million shares worth around $186.79 million.