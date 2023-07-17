Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.50M. AGLE’s last price was a discount, traded about -178.57% off its 52-week high of $1.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 80.36% up since then. When we look at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

Analysts gave the Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AGLE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

Instantly AGLE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5640 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.25%, with the 5-day performance at 16.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is 305.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.35, meaning bulls need a downside of -60.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGLE’s forecast low is $0.35 with $0.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 37.5% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.28% over the past 6 months, a 52.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. will rise 44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -66.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $625k and $174k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -68.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 0.60%.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares while 69.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.26%. There are 69.84% institutions holding the Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 5.35 million AGLE shares worth $1.55 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 4.56 million shares worth $1.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.28 million shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.28 million.