Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session, 20.41 million Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.39 changing hands around $3.11 or 49.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $251.07M. ABOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.83% off its 52-week high of $10.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.52, which suggests the last value was 62.51% up since then. When we look at Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 306.24K.

Analysts gave the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ABOS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Instantly ABOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 89.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.12 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 49.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.89%, with the 5-day performance at 89.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is 58.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABOS’s forecast low is $13.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -134.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.50% over the past 6 months, a -22.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.60% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 79.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.53% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 74.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.82%. There are 74.18% institutions holding the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 23.82% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million ABOS shares worth $95.07 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 3.95 million shares worth $38.45 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $8.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $4.78 million.