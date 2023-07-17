A Review of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.11 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.69B. LBRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.44% off its 52-week high of $18.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.10, which suggests the last value was 26.54% up since then. When we look at Liberty Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Analysts gave the Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended LBRT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.91.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Instantly LBRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.51 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.62%, with the 5-day performance at 3.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is 10.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LBRT’s forecast low is $14.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.22% over the past 6 months, a 60.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Energy Inc. will rise 65.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.27 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $942.62 million and $1.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Liberty Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 305.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.50% per year.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 19. The 1.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.75% of Liberty Energy Inc. shares while 94.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.59%. There are 94.52% institutions holding the Liberty Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.93% of the shares, roughly 19.14 million LBRT shares worth $289.63 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 15.99 million shares worth $242.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 5.02 million shares estimated at $75.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 4.8 million shares worth around $72.6 million.