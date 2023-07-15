Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Are Up 3.54 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw 28.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.80 trading at -$0.22 or -5.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08B. That closing price of SPCE’s stock is at a discount of -125.26% from its 52-week high price of $8.56 and is indicating a premium of 21.58% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.47%, in the last five days SPCE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $3.80 price level, adding 10.17% to its value on the day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.54% in past 5-day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) showed a performance of -10.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.11 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -110.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.05% for stock’s current value.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.94% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.60% in the current quarter and calculating 14.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 399.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.52 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $357k and $767k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 605.90% while estimating it to be 366.80% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.40%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.84% institutions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPCE for having 20.32 million shares of worth $82.3 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 20.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.16 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.52 million shares of worth $46.67 million or 4.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22.62 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.