TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Is Up 89.47% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) saw 7.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.34 or 18.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $486.39M. That closing price of TMC’s stock is at a discount of -48.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 76.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.68%, in the last five days TMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/10/23 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 32.5% to its value on the day. TMC the metals company Inc.’s shares saw a change of 180.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.62% in past 5-day. TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) showed a performance of 89.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.72 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TMC the metals company Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 144.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.28% while that of industry is 9.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders