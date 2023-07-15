Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Has Risen By -31.64 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw 5.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.06 trading at -$0.01 or -4.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90M. That closing price of TIVC’s stock is at a discount of -4683.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.87 and from its 52-week low price of $0.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.67%, in the last five days TIVC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $0.06 price level, adding 25.0% to its value on the day. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -42.24% in past 5-day. Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) showed a performance of -31.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tivic Health Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -89.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.27% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 74.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 69.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $630k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $780k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $528k and $477k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.30% while estimating it to be 63.50% for the next quarter.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.32% institutions for Tivic Health Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management is the top institutional holder at TIVC for having 0.6 million shares of worth $90360.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 0.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81567.0.