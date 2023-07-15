The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Currently -3.91% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) saw 3.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.10 trading at -$0.36 or -2.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.16B. That closing price of GT’s stock is at a discount of -3.91% from its 52-week high price of $15.69 and is indicating a premium of 36.03% from its 52-week low price of $9.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.33%, in the last five days GT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $15.10 price level, adding 2.83% to its value on the day. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s shares saw a change of 48.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.46% in past 5-day. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) showed a performance of 15.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.79 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.86 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.91% for stock’s current value.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.38% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -58.70% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.21 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.21 billion and $5.31 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.10% while estimating it to be 3.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -75.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.24%.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.90% institutions for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GT for having 34.55 million shares of worth $521.69 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 12.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 29.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $441.08 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.8 million shares of worth $132.9 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $129.48 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.