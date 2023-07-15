The 12-Month Price Target For Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Is Now $65.00.

In last trading session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw 2.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.23 trading at -$0.94 or -1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.37B. That closing price of Z’s stock is at a discount of -2.44% from its 52-week high price of $54.53 and is indicating a premium of 50.89% from its 52-week low price of $26.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zillow Group Inc. (Z), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.74%, in the last five days Z remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $53.23 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. Zillow Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.31% in past 5-day. Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) showed a performance of 16.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.04 million shares which calculate 6.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.55 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.64% for stock’s current value.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -61.70% in the current quarter and calculating -28.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -69.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $470.94 million for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $488.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.01 billion and $458.11 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -53.30% while estimating it to be 6.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.01% during past 5 years.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.07% institutions for Zillow Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at Z for having 36.39 million shares of worth $1.62 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 21.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 22.6 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.06 million shares of worth $311.95 million or 4.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.62 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $248.36 million in the company or a holder of 3.29% of company’s stock.