The 12-Month Price Target For Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Is Now $18.00.

In last trading session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw 4.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.61 trading at -$0.12 or -6.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $355.23M. That closing price of GEVO’s stock is at a discount of -131.68% from its 52-week high price of $3.73 and is indicating a premium of 37.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.94%, in the last five days GEVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $1.61 price level, adding 10.06% to its value on the day. Gevo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.55% in past 5-day. Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) showed a performance of -1.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.04 million shares which calculate 5.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1018.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.25% for stock’s current value.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gevo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.27% while that of industry is -10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.70% in the current quarter and calculating 73.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $89k and $1.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4,394.40% while estimating it to be 227.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -46.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.96% institutions for Gevo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GEVO for having 26.79 million shares of worth $41.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 17.09 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.32 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.24 million shares of worth $31.89 million or 7.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.