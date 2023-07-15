Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Jumped 2.09% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw 3.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.69 trading at $0.19 or 1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.92B. That closing price of SBRA’s stock is at a discount of -29.31% from its 52-week high price of $16.41 and is indicating a premium of 20.57% from its 52-week low price of $10.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.52%, in the last five days SBRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $12.69 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.09% in past 5-day. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) showed a performance of 7.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.03 million shares which calculate 5.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.68 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.32% for stock’s current value.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.48% while that of industry is -5.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 145.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $158.42 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $155.96 million and $155.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.60% while estimating it to be 3.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.30%.

SBRA Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.59% institutions for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SBRA for having 35.56 million shares of worth $408.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 15.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 32.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $375.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.3 million shares of worth $139.06 million or 4.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.19 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $85.6 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.