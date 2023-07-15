QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Currently -40.57 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) saw 6.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.86 trading at -$0.28 or -2.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.29B. That closing price of QS’s stock is at a discount of -40.57% from its 52-week high price of $13.86 and is indicating a premium of 48.17% from its 52-week low price of $5.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.76%, in the last five days QS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $9.86 price level, adding 5.65% to its value on the day. QuantumScape Corporation’s shares saw a change of 73.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.30% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of 31.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.58 million shares which calculate 10.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.71 to the stock, which implies a fall of -72.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 79.72% for stock’s current value.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QuantumScape Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.16% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.50% in the current quarter and calculating 18.50% increase in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -736.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.72% institutions for QuantumScape Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QS for having 21.99 million shares of worth $179.84 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 14.79 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $121.02 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.01 million shares of worth $39.72 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $33.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.66% of company’s stock.