Plug Power Inc. Shares Rise 39.13% From The Lows â€“ But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw 53.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $12.14 trading at -$0.22 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.84B. That closing price of PLUGâ€™s stock is at a discount of -159.97% from its 52-week high price of $31.56 and is indicating a premium of 39.13% from its 52-week low price of $7.39. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.78%, in the last five days PLUG remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $12.14 price level, adding 8.65% to its value on the day. Plug Power Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -1.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.42% in past 5-day. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) showed a performance of 11.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 120.85 million shares which calculate 4.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -542.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 38.22% for stockâ€™s current value.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plug Power Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.60% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.30% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 83.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $245.83 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $374 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $151.27 million and $247.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 62.50% while estimating it to be 50.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.70% during past 5 years.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.04% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 57.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.31% institutions for Plug Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PLUG for having 52.59 million shares of worth $616.32 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.76% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 52.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 8.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $613.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.77 million shares of worth $219.84 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $167.67 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of companyâ€™s stock.