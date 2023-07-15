Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Decline -9.48%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 10.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.69 trading at -$0.91 or -9.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.93B. That closing price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -105.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.83 and is indicating a premium of 23.82% from its 52-week low price of $6.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.48%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $8.69 price level, adding 10.69% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.68% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of -8.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.22 million shares which calculate 3.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -130.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 48.22% for stock’s current value.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peloton Interactive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.94% while that of industry is -2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.10% in the current quarter and calculating 76.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -21.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $639.48 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $656.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $678.7 million and $616.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.80% while estimating it to be 6.50% for the next quarter.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.45% institutions for Peloton Interactive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 40.45 million shares of worth $458.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 12.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 30.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $351.21 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.32 million shares of worth $207.73 million or 5.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $99.97 million in the company or a holder of 3.85% of company’s stock.