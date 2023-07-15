Home  »  Technologies   »  PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Has Recovered -3.53 ...

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Has Recovered -3.53 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -226.05% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw 33.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.10 trading at $2.35 or 40.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.68M. That closing price of PRFX’s stock is at a discount of -226.05% from its 52-week high price of $26.41 and is indicating a premium of 58.02% from its 52-week low price of $3.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 284.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PainReform Ltd. (PRFX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 40.87%, in the last five days PRFX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $8.10 price level, adding 69.33% to its value on the day. PainReform Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 96.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 81.21% in past 5-day. PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) showed a performance of 55.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6400.0 shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -146.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -146.91% for stock’s current value.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.60% during past 5 years.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.30% institutions for PainReform Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. is the top institutional holder at PRFX for having 57129.0 shares of worth $0.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Empirical Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Empirical Wealth Management, which was holding about 3000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20700.0.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.