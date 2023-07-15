PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Has Recovered -3.53 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -226.05% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw 33.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.10 trading at $2.35 or 40.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.68M. That closing price of PRFX’s stock is at a discount of -226.05% from its 52-week high price of $26.41 and is indicating a premium of 58.02% from its 52-week low price of $3.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 284.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PainReform Ltd. (PRFX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 40.87%, in the last five days PRFX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $8.10 price level, adding 69.33% to its value on the day. PainReform Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 96.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 81.21% in past 5-day. PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) showed a performance of 55.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6400.0 shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -146.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -146.91% for stock’s current value.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.60% during past 5 years.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.30% institutions for PainReform Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. is the top institutional holder at PRFX for having 57129.0 shares of worth $0.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Empirical Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Empirical Wealth Management, which was holding about 3000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20700.0.