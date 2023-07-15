Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Is Up 5.84% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw 10.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.76 trading at -$8.07 or -29.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That closing price of OPRA’s stock is at a discount of -44.64% from its 52-week high price of $28.58 and is indicating a premium of 82.34% from its 52-week low price of $3.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Opera Limited (OPRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -29.00%, in the last five days OPRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $19.76 price level, adding 30.86% to its value on the day. Opera Limited’s shares saw a change of 252.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.35% in past 5-day. Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) showed a performance of 5.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.18 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.21% for stock’s current value.

Opera Limited (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 633.30% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.65 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $99.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $77.83 million and $81.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.80% while estimating it to be 21.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.90% during past 5 years.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.07% institutions for Opera Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenhouse Funds, LLLP is the top institutional holder at OPRA for having 2.21 million shares of worth $22.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 0.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.36 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Baird Equity Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $6.19 million or 0.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.