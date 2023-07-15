Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) 40.56% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.23 trading at $0.83 or 34.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.26M. That closing price of NTRB’s stock is at a discount of -116.1% from its 52-week high price of $6.98 and is indicating a premium of 40.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35250.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nutriband Inc. (NTRB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 34.58%, in the last five days NTRB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $3.23 price level, adding 19.05% to its value on the day. Nutriband Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.92% in past 5-day. Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) showed a performance of 19.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8510.0 shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -457.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -457.28% for stock’s current value.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nutriband Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.60% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $490k in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $478k and $456k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.10% during past 5 years.

NTRB Dividends

Nutriband Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 05 and September 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.31% institutions for Nutriband Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NTRB for having 59464.0 shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 57716.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 35333.0 shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35226.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.