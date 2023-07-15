Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Surges 7.43% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw 11.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at -$0.08 or -4.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.42B. That closing price of LU’s stock is at a discount of -230.19% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 22.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.79%, in the last five days LU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 5.92% to its value on the day. Lufax Holding Ltd’s shares saw a change of -18.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.43% in past 5-day. Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) showed a performance of -4.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.3 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lufax Holding Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -52.73% while that of industry is 0.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -72.20% in the current quarter and calculating -12.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.42 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.44 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -38.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.65%.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.18% institutions for Lufax Holding Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the top institutional holder at LU for having 38.3 million shares of worth $60.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 34.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.26 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 31.03 million shares of worth $49.34 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.54 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.