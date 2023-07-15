Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Could Grow By 14.29% Or More

In last trading session, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 24.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.59 or 37.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.61M. That closing price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -79.17% from its 52-week high price of $3.87 and is indicating a premium of 83.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Knightscope Inc. (KSCP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 37.58%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 157.45% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of 354.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.11 million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -62.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.04% for stock’s current value.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.40% during past 5 years.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders