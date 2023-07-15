Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Rises 2.80% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $24.94?

In last trading session, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) saw 3.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.94 trading at -$0.46 or -1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.52B. That closing price of KVUE’s stock is at a discount of -11.47% from its 52-week high price of $27.80 and is indicating a premium of 0.76% from its 52-week low price of $24.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.81%, in the last five days KVUE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $24.94 price level, adding 2.62% to its value on the day. Kenvue Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.11% in past 5-day. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) showed a performance of -0.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.03 million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.26% for stock’s current value.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.96 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.48%.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders