Is Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s -69.77% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.80 trading at -$0.4 or -4.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.72M. That closing price of GREE’s stock is at a discount of -526.92% from its 52-week high price of $48.90 and is indicating a premium of 80.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.8 in the current quarter.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.88%, in the last five days GREE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/14/23 when the stock touched $7.80 price level, adding 13.24% to its value on the day. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 169.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 50.87% in past 5-day. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) showed a performance of 390.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -156.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -156.41% for stock’s current value.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -700.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $31.34 million and $29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -40.60% while estimating it to be -22.10% for the next quarter.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the top institutional holder at GREE for having 94186.0 shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 85734.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.39 million.