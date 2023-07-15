Is Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Expensive At $5.39? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) saw 3.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.39 trading at $0.78 or 16.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.46M. That closing price of BDRX’s stock is at a discount of -30771.99% from its 52-week high price of $1664.00 and is indicating a premium of 34.88% from its 52-week low price of $3.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 176.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.92%, in the last five days BDRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $5.39 price level, adding 44.66% to its value on the day. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s shares saw a change of -98.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.91% in past 5-day. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) showed a performance of -18.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41340.0 shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $240k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $370k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2019.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BDRX for having 663.0 shares of worth $3573.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 591.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3185.0.