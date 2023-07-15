Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Could Grow By 30.01% Or More

In last trading session, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.90 trading at -$0.38 or -1.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.22B. That closing price of FLEX’s stock is at a discount of -1.79% from its 52-week high price of $28.40 and is indicating a premium of 50.75% from its 52-week low price of $13.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Flex Ltd. (FLEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.51 in the current quarter.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.34%, in the last five days FLEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/13/23 when the stock touched $27.90 price level, adding 1.76% to its value on the day. Flex Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 30.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.27% in past 5-day. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) showed a performance of 4.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.48 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.23% for stock’s current value.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flex Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.97% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.60% in the current quarter and calculating -7.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.28 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.65 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $7.35 billion and $7.21 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% while estimating it to be 6.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.56%.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.50% institutions for Flex Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at FLEX for having 49.38 million shares of worth $1.14 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 32.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $753.06 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.02 million shares of worth $386.68 million or 3.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $341.28 million in the company or a holder of 3.53% of company’s stock.