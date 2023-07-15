Does American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Look Expensive At $36.37? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw 2.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.37 trading at -$0.18 or -0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.14B. That closing price of AMH’s stock is at a discount of -7.07% from its 52-week high price of $38.94 and is indicating a premium of 20.87% from its 52-week low price of $28.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days AMH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $36.37 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. American Homes 4 Rent’s shares saw a change of 20.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.89% in past 5-day. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) showed a performance of 4.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.31 million shares which calculate 3.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.14% for stock’s current value.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Homes 4 Rent is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.19% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.50% in the current quarter and calculating -21.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $390.24 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $411.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $361.88 million and $391.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.80% while estimating it to be 5.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.50%.

AMH Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s Major holders