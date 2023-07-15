Do You Like IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) At $0.19?

In last trading session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.01 or -4.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.60M. That closing price of IRNT’s stock is at a discount of -1336.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.73 and is indicating a premium of 26.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.58%, in the last five days IRNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. IronNet Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.26% in past 5-day. IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) showed a performance of 24.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.45 million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.15 to the stock, which implies a fall of -26.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 21.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.05% for stock’s current value.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IronNet Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.62% while that of industry is 19.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023. Company posted $6.61 million and $6.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% while estimating it to be -9.80% for the next quarter.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.77% institutions for IronNet Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at IRNT for having 6.0 million shares of worth $2.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.93 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.89 million shares of worth $0.43 million or 1.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.31 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.62 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.