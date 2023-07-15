Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Shares Rebounded 6.98% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at -$0.29 or -18.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.95M. That closing price of CVKD’s stock is at a discount of -423.26% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 6.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 346.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.37%, in the last five days CVKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 58.92% to its value on the day. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.58% in past 5-day. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) showed a performance of -16.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 72850.0 shares which calculate 5.5 days to cover the short interests.

CVKD Dividends

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the top institutional holder at CVKD for having 607.0 shares of worth $855.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.