Buy, Sell Or Hold SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) At $0.13?

In last trading session, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) saw 2.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at -$0.01 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.00M. That closing price of SMX’s stock is at a discount of -14430.77% from its 52-week high price of $18.89 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days SMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/10/23 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 24.33% to its value on the day. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s shares saw a change of -98.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.97% in past 5-day. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) showed a performance of -82.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.52% institutions for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the top institutional holder at SMX for having 0.11 million shares of worth $99875.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 49181.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46230.0.