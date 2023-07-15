Analysts Predict Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) To Reach $15.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) saw 3.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.63 trading at $0.88 or 18.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.15M. That closing price of FRLN’s stock is at a discount of -163.59% from its 52-week high price of $14.84 and is indicating a premium of 62.52% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 407.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$3.14 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.53%, in the last five days FRLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/12/23 when the stock touched $5.63 price level, adding 35.29% to its value on the day. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of -21.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 104.73% in past 5-day. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) showed a performance of 119.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55370.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -166.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 46.71% for stock’s current value.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 91.96% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.60% in the current quarter and calculating 76.30% increase in the next quarter.

FRLN Dividends

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)’s Major holders

Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at FRLN for having 10709.0 shares of worth $27629.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.